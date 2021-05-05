The head of the World Health Organization says the US backing of a proposed waiver of intellectual property rights for COVID vaccines is a "monumental moment" in the fight against the virus.Full Article
US move on vaccine intellectual property is a 'monumental moment' in COVID-19 fight
