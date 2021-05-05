California woman charged for allegedly starting 2018 Delta Fire
Published
A woman has been arrested for allegedly starting the 2018 Delta Fire, which burned more than 63,000 acres and destroyed 42 structures, according to reports.Full Article
The Delta Fire burned more than 63,000 acres and forced a portion of Interstate 5 to close for days, the authorities said.