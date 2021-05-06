Rome jury convicts 2 American men to life in prison in slaying of police officer
A jury in Italy convicted two American friends to life in prison in the 2019 slaying of a police officer in Rome.
Ken Bastida reports on two Bay Area men receiving the maximum sentence after being convicted of killing Rome police officer in 2019..
A jury in Rome on Wednesday convicted two American friends of the 2019 killing of a police officer in a drug sting gone awry,..