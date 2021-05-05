Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade Snaps at 6th Grader Who Disses Trump’s COVID Response: ‘Really?’ (Video)

The host tried to move on quickly following the exchange



Brian Kilmeade is always ready to defend Donald Trump — even if that means snapping at a sixth-grader. And indeed, that’s exactly what the Fox News host did this week.



In a segment on reopening schools following COVID-19, KIlmeade spoke with a small panel of students on what they are hoping to see when it comes to getting back in the classroom. “How close are you to getting back in the room?” Kilmeade asked the young boy. “What do you miss most about not being in school?”



The boy noted that he has missed being able to see his friends and participate in after-school activities. He added that he thinks he’ll be back in the classroom soon — no thanks to Trump. “I think that we’re very, very close to getting back to school. And I think that the way our new president is handling things is a very good way, and we would not have gotten to this if it were still the last president.”



At that, Kilmeade got sassy, answering with a clipped “Really? Because the last president was saying ‘I want every kid back in school.'” Kilmeade moved on quickly after his remark, turning the conversation to one of the other students on the panel, and not letting the boy respond.



Brian Kilmeade to a 6th grader who said he doubted if Trump could handle reopening well: "Really? That's hard to believe. Because the last president was saying I want every kid back in school." pic.twitter.com/5USXBhAnBU



— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) May 5, 2021