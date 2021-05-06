Dolphins Release Team Captain Bobby McCain
CBS4 News has learned from sources that the Miami Dolphins have informed team captain, safety Bobby McCain, that they plan to release him.Full Article
After taking safety Jevon Holland with a second-round pick, the Dolphins are moving on from Bobby McCain in a cost-cutting..
The Dolphins have reportedly informed Bobby McCain he will be released.