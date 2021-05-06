Madonna Pays Tribute to Singer, Model Nick Kamen
A heartbroken Madonna is paying tribute to singer and model Nick Kamen, who recorded a song with the pop icon in the 1980s.Full Article
Madonna has paid tribute to her one-time protege Nick Kamen, revealing she's broken hearted to learn of his death from bone marrow..
The model and singer shot to fame after starring in an iconic TV ad for Levi's jeans