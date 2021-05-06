Ted Bundy Film ‘No Man of God’ Acquired by RLJE Films Ahead of Tribeca Premiere

Drama stars Luke Kirby as the infamous killer and Elijah Woods as the FBI agent investigating him



RLJE Films, a business unit of AMC Networks, has acquired the North American rights to “No Man of God,” it was announced Tuesday.



The dramatic thriller is Based on real transcripts and conversations between Ted Bundy and FBI agent Bill Hagmaier. Luke Kirby plays the infamous serial killer while Elijah Wood plays his interrogator. Here’s the official description for the film:



“In 1980, Ted Bundy was sentenced to death by electrocution. In the years that followed, he agreed to disclose the details of his crimes, but only to one man. ‘No Man of God’ is based on the true story of the strange and complicated relationship that developed between FBI agent Bill Hagmaier (Wood) and an incarcerated Ted Bundy (Kirby) in the years leading to Bundy’s execution.”



“No Man of God” is set to premiere at Tribeca Film Festival in June and will be released in theaters in August 2021.



“A story that has never been told, ‘No Man of God’ brings a new and revealing perspective to the Ted Bundy story,” said RLJE’s chief acquisitions offer Mark Ward.



“‘No Man of God’ explores a familiar subject through a different lens. Through the brilliant direction of Amber Sealey, the film poses challenging questions about the dangers of our obsession with serial killers like Bundy,” Company X/SpectreVision CEO Lisa Whalen added. “RLJE Films immediately recognized what was special about this film. We’re thrilled to be working with them again.”



Amber Sealey directs a story written by Kit Lesser. In addition to Kirby and Woods, Aleksa Palladino (“The Irishman”) and Robert Patrick (“Terminator 2”) also star.



The film was produced by Wood, Daniel Noah, Lisa Whalen and Kim Sherman. Ward and Jess De Leo of RLJE Films negotiated the deal with Whalen and Stacy Jorgensen on behalf of Company X / SpectreVision and the filmmakers.



As Ward alluded, there have been many projects based on Bundy, who was executed in 1989 at age 42 for the murders of multiple women.



Zac Efron played the serial killer in 2019’s “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.” There have also been at least two recent Bundy documentaries: “Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes” on Netflix and “Ted Bundy: Falling for a Killer” on Amazon Prime. He was also a subject in the HBO documentary “Crazy, Not Insane.”