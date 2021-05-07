‘SNL': Elon Musk Promises to Be Good in Promo for Mothers Day Episode (Video)

Well, “good-ish”Elon Musk will make his SNL debut this Saturday, which comes out the day before Mother’s Day, and in a promo clip for the episode he promised to bring his best in honor of his mom.



In the promo for the upcoming May 8 episode, Musk and musical guest Miley Cyrus were joined by cast member Cecily Strong. Musk told viewers from behind a bank robber-esque black bandana, “I am a wild card, so there’s no telling what I might do.” Cyrus agreed, and added, “same here. Rules, no thanks.”



Then Strong reminded them both that it’s the show’s 2021 Mother’s Day episode and both their moms were going to be in the audience. After that, both Musk and Cyrus quickly changed their tune and Cyrus joked, “forget what I said.”



“I will be good-ish,” Musk said before the clip ended.



Both Miley and Elon are tight with their moms — Cyrus matriarch Tish Cyrus has managed Miley for 16 years and recently designed Miley’s new 6,800 square-foot home in Southern California. Elon’s mom, Maye Musk, is a fierce supporter of her son’s seemingly never-ending tech ventures and told People Magazine that she knew Elon was a “genius” by the time he’d turned three.



While some “SNL” cast members, like Bowen Yang, Aidy Bryant and Chris Redd don’t seem too thrilled about the billionaire hosting this upcoming episode, some fans — and fellow cast member Pete Davidson — are pretty amped to see Musk step into, well, whatever characters he and the “SNL” cast figure out for him.



Check out the teaser for Musk’s upcoming “SNL” episode below.







