Olive Veronesi, The Pennsylvania Woman Who Went Viral For ‘I Need More Beer!!’ Pandemic Photo, Dies
Published
An Armstrong County woman who went viral for her love of beer during the lockdown has passed away.Full Article
Published
An Armstrong County woman who went viral for her love of beer during the lockdown has passed away.Full Article
Olive, the Armstrong County woman who brought smiles to thousands of faces during lockdown with her viral "I need more beer!!"..
An Armstrong County woman who went viral for her love of beer during the lockdown has passed away.