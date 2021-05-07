Meet good Samaritan who rescued toddler in bay after Route 90 bridge crash
Published
Jumping off an Ocean City, Md., bridge, this good Samaritan rescued a 2-year-old who was ejected from a truck left teetering on a bridge on Route 90
Published
Jumping off an Ocean City, Md., bridge, this good Samaritan rescued a 2-year-old who was ejected from a truck left teetering on a bridge on Route 90
Jonathan Bauer spoke about the moment he knew he had to jump into the Assawoman Bay to rescue an infant who fell into the water..