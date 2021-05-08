Giuliana Rancic Exits E!’s Red Carpet Coverage, Signs Development Deal With NBCUniversal

“After 20 fabulous years hosting E!’s red carpet, I have decided to step out of my red carpet heels into a new pair of shoes,” Rancic writes



Giuliana Rancic is leaving her post as host of E!’s red carpet coverage, she said Friday.



“After 20 fabulous years hosting E!’s red carpet, I have decided to step out of my red carpet heels into a new pair of shoes,” Rancic said in a statement posted to Instagram Friday. “One of my passions is great storytelling and I am thrilled to announce a new development deal with E!’s parent company NBCUniversal where I will be producing and bringing stories to life. ⁣To my E! family, thank you for allowing me to make my red carpet dreams come true for the past two decades. It has truly been a highlight of my career and life. ⁣⁣To my production team throughout the years, you are all simply the best. We have made some beautiful memories together that I will always carry with me. ⁣⁣And to all the viewers, all around the world, thank you for watching and supporting me as we went along together on this red carpet ride. I love and appreciate you all and I sure hope you will join me as I enter this exciting new chapter.”



In a statement provided to People, an E! spokesperson said: “While we will all miss watching Giuliana bring her iconic interview style, infectious humor and keen sense of fashion to E!’s red carpet, we are excited to announce a development deal across NBCUniversal where she will bring her passion projects to life. We look forward to collaborating with Giuliana in the future and we will always be her biggest fans — on and off the carpet.”



E! and NBCUniversal did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment Saturday.



See Rancic’s Instagram post here.



More to come…