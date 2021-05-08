UN Calls on Israel to Halt Evictions of Palestinians in East Jerusalem
Published
As the occupying power, the UN says Israel would be in violation of international humanitarian law were the evictions to be ordered and implementedFull Article
Published
As the occupying power, the UN says Israel would be in violation of international humanitarian law were the evictions to be ordered and implementedFull Article
Two progressive lawmakers are calling for an investigation on whether Israel’s ‘forced displacement for Palestinians’..