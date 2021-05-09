Elon Musk reveals he has Asperger's on Saturday Night Live
Published
The 49-year-old Tesla CEO appeared as a guest host on the US comedy series Saturday Night Live.Full Article
Published
The 49-year-old Tesla CEO appeared as a guest host on the US comedy series Saturday Night Live.Full Article
Grimes and Elon Musk are out celebrating! The couple stayed out until the early morning to party while celebrating the 49-year-old..
“Saturday Night Live” host Elon Musk plays an old west version of himself, pokes fun at Gen Z and has a hard time explaining..