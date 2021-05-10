Biden Administration Prohibits Health Care Discrimination vs. Transgender People
The administration reversed a Trump administration policy that said the Affordable Care Act’s protections did not apply to transgender people.Full Article
The move reverses a Trump-era policy that defined a patient's sex as gender assigned at birth.
Transgender Health Protections
Restored in US, Reversing Trump Admin Order.
The reinstatement of the Obama-era..