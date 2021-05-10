According to police authorities, a hunter mistook a man hiking a Missouri trail for a turkey and shot him. The hiker was shot during an organized turkey hunt. The injured hiker has yet to be identified by authorities, and his current state is uncertain.Full Article
Missouri Hiker Shot After Hunter Mistakes Him for a Turkey, Says Police
A hiker in Missouri was injured Saturday after being shot by a hunter who mistook him for a turkey, according to authorities.
