Ilhan Omar Says It Is An ‘Act Of Terrorism’ For Israel To Defend Itself From Hamas Rocket Attacks
Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar accused Israel of terrorism for responding to a barrage of rocket fire from the terrorist organization Hamas. “Israeli air strikes killing civilians in Gaza is an act of terrorism. Palestinians deserve protection. Unlike Israel, missile defense programs, such as Iron Dome, don’t exist to protect Palestinian civilians. It’s unconscionable to […]Full Article