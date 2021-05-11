3 current, ex-NYPD officers arrested in bribery scheme, including selling victim info: prosecutors
Three current and former NYPD officers were arrested Tuesday for participating in bribery schemes, including selling victims' information, according to federal prosecutors. Officers Heather Busch, Robert Hassett and Robert Smith were charged with five counts of using interstate facilities to commit bribery and two counts of conspiracy to violate the Travel Act, according to the [...]Full Article