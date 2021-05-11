COVID patients developing sometimes-fatal 'black fungus' in India
Published
Some Indian COVID-19 patients are developing a rare "black fungus" following coronavirus infection, according to multiple media reports out of the country.Full Article
Published
Some Indian COVID-19 patients are developing a rare "black fungus" following coronavirus infection, according to multiple media reports out of the country.Full Article
India’s second wave of COVID-19 has seen the development of a rare and potentially fatal fungal infection called mucormycosis,..
Hospitals in India have reported a rise in "black fungus" found in COVID-19 patients - as doctors warned people against using cow..