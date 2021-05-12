Blinken: Deeply concerned about violence in Gaza
Secretary of State Antony Blinken says he's deeply concerned about the violence taking place between Israel and the Palestinians. (May 12)
Violent clashes over Jerusalem escalated dramatically on Monday with Gaza health officials saying at least 20 people, including..
Israel launched more airstrikes on Gaza early Tuesday, hitting the high-rise home of a Hamas field commander. Militants fired more..