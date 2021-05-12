‘Aqua Teen Hunger Force,’ ‘Venture Bros’ and ‘Metalocalypse’ Movies Set at Adult Swim

Cult classic cartoons will be available on DVD and on demand for 90 days, followed by premieres on HBO Max and Adult Swim



Rejoice, Adult Swim fans: Three of your favorite animated cult series are becoming feature films, with Adult Swim on Wednesday announcing movies for “Aqua Teen Hunger Force,” “The Venture Bros.” and “Metalocalypse.”



All three shows were among the original series to air on the late-night Adult Swim and are among some of the longest-running shows Adult Swim has produced.



The three movies will be released globally on Blu-ray/DVD and on digital transactional video on demand (TVOD) and electronic sell through (EST) for a 90-day exclusive window, followed by premieres on HBO Max and Adult Swim.



“Leveraging the power of WarnerMedia allows us to deliver original content to our amazingly dedicated and not-shy fans, while also giving our talented series creators an opportunity to tell stories in new and interesting ways,” Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim, said in a statement.



“Aqua Teen Hunger Force” premiered along with the launch of Adult Swim in September 2001 and aired 11 total seasons, including the network’s first theatrical release in 2007. Created by Matt Maiellaro and Dave Willis, “Aqua Teen Hunger Force” follows the strange lives of three human-sized food products living in New Jersey. The “ATHF” movie is a continuation of the series in which fans will find out what happens next with Frylock, Meatwad and Master Shake, who consider themselves crime fighters — though the truth is they never fight crime.



“Metalocalypse” first aired on Adult Swim in 2003 and ran for four seasons, ending with a half-hour special, “The Doomstar Requiem,” in 2013. During its run, series creator Brendan Small also produced four albums by the show’s fictional band Dethklok, which has sold 1 million album-equivalents. The movie is created by Small and Tommy Blacha, and the movie’s soundtrack will be released on WaterTower Music. Here’s the synopsis:







The power-hungry TRIBUNAL unveils their secret and deadly “Falconback Project” as the world grows in embattled chaos and the menacing Doomstar breaches the Earth’s atmosphere while the mysterious and twisted dissent of a band member threatens the future of Dethklok. Picking up directly after the heroic rescue of Toki Wartooth: Can Dethklok choose between their egos and the greater good of the world to embark on a gauntlet of dangers that will try their very souls and finally write the song that will be their salvation?







“The Venture Bros.” originally premiered as a pilot in 2003, with the first season airing in August 2004. The series aired seven seasons and four specials over its almost 15-year run and was one of Adult Swim’s longest-running series, alongside “Robot Chicken” and “Aqua Teen Hunger Force.”



“The Venture Bros.” is created, written and executive produced by Jackson Publick and Doc Hammer. In the “Venture Bros.” film, Doc’s latest invention will either bankrupt the Ventures or launch them to new heights, as Hank searches for himself, Dean searches for Hank, The Monarch searches for answers and a mysterious woman from their past threatens to bring their entire world crashing down on them.