Ohio offers a $1 million lottery for those who will get administered with a COVID-19 vaccine, as announced by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.Full Article
Ohio Offers $1 Million Lottery for People To Get COVID-19 Vaccine
HNGN0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Cincinnatians react to Ohio's $1 million vaccine lottery
WCPO Cincinnati
Cincinnatians react to Ohio's $1 million vaccine lottery
More coverage
What Ohio's vaccination expansion means for Hamilton County
This week, the Hamilton County Health Department said it received 16,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines and it expects up to 20,000 in..
WCPO Cincinnati