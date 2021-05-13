Army recruitment video features lesbian wedding
Published
The U.S. Army has released a new video featuring the story of a current Army corporal with two moms who got married after one of them survived a severe car accident.Full Article
Published
The U.S. Army has released a new video featuring the story of a current Army corporal with two moms who got married after one of them survived a severe car accident.Full Article
By Zachary Haver
China has long denied that it uses maritime militia forces to assert its maritime and territorial..
'Shatter stereotypes along the way'