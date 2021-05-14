Robert De Niro Injured While in Oklahoma for Filming of ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’

Robert De Niro injured his leg while in Oklahoma for filming on Martin Scorsese’s upcoming film “Killers of the Flower Moon,” and is heading back to New York City for treatment.



According to TMZ, which broke the news, the injury happened off-set, during De Niro’s own time, and production won’t be affected. According to the outlet, people connected to the film say he already filmed his scenes. The extent of his injuries are not known; representatives for the Oscar-winning actor didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from TheWrap.



Based on David Grann’s novel,” Killers of the Flower Moon” is set in 1920s Oklahoma and based on the murders of several members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror. More than 60 people were confirmed murdered or disappeared between 1921 and 1926 and the investigation included the first undercover operation conducted by the agency that would become the FBI. It was eventually established that racist laws forcing members of the Osage nation to be placed under the stewardship of white “Guardians” had incentivized at least some of these murders.



Filming is taking place in and near Pawhuska, Oklahoma in the northeastern region of the state. It also stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Jesse Plemons, Lily Gladstone, Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins and Jillian Dion.



Scorsese produces and directs "Killers of the Flower Moon" for Apple Studios from a screenplay by Eric Roth. Producing alongside Scorsese are Imperative Entertainment's Dan Friedkin and Bradley Thomas and Appian Way Productions.



