Chris Webber Exits TNT Ahead of NBA Playoffs

Chris Webber has exited his longtime post at TNT ahead of next week’s NBA playoffs, an individual with knowledge of the situation tells TheWrap.
The former NBA All-Star has been with the cable network since 2008.
TNT did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment Friday.
The New York Post was first to report Webber had exited TNT Thursday.
