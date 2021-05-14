What is critical race theory?
Published
What exactly is critical race theory? The answer to that question appears to have eluded many as controversial diversity trainings and curricula have swept the nation in recent months.Full Article
Published
What exactly is critical race theory? The answer to that question appears to have eluded many as controversial diversity trainings and curricula have swept the nation in recent months.Full Article
CNN’s Chris Cuomo talks with former Sen. Rick Santorum about President Donald Trump banning federal agencies from conducting..
'You Can Put Lipstick On A Pig And It's Still A Pig': DeSantis Promises To End Critical Race Theory