2021-22 TV Season: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered – So Far (Updating)

Updated Friday at 9:14 a.m. PT with “black-ish” renewed for eighth and final season.



We’re right in the thick of the traditional window during which broadcast TV networks reveal which series will be renewed, canceled and ordered for the next season.



But with ongoing production issues due to the coronavirus pandemic, broadcasters are faced with some unprecedented problems while making these decisions for the their 2021-2022 slates ahead of next week’s virtual upfront presentations.



Below is every scripted show that ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox and The CW have renewed or canceled so far for the 2021-2022 broadcast TV season, along with those still awaiting their fates.



Check back with TheWrap regularly for updates.



*NBC*

*Renewed Series:* “The Blacklist,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (eighth and final season), “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago Med,” “Chicago P.D.” (entire “Chicago” franchise renewed for two more seasons each), “Kenan,” “Law & Order: SVU” (renewed through Season 24), “Mr. Mayor,” “New Amsterdam” (renewed through Season 5), “This Is Us” (sixth and final season),”Transplant,” “Young Rock”



*Canceled/Ending Series:* “Connecting,” “Superstore”



*Series Awaiting Decisions: *“Debris,” “Good Girls,” “Law & Order: Organized Crime,” “Manifest,” “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”



*Series That Haven’t Premiered Yet: *N/A



*Newly Ordered Series:* “American Auto,” “Grand Crew,” “La Brea,” “Law & Order: For the Defense,” “Ordinary Joe,” “The Thing About Pam”



*ABC*

*Renewed Series: *“Big Sky,” “black-ish” (eighth and final season), “The Good Doctor,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Station 19”



*Canceled/Ending Series:* “Stumptown,” “United We Fall”



*Series Awaiting Decisions*: “A Million Little Things,” “American Housewife,” “Call Your Mother,” “The Conners,” “For Life,” “The Goldbergs,” “Home Economics,” “mixed-ish,” “Rebel,” “The Rookie”



*Series That Haven’t Premiered Yet*: N/A



*Newly Ordered Series: *“Women of the Movement“



*Fox*

*Renewed Series: *“Bob’s Burgers,” “Call Me Kat,” “Duncanville,” “Family Guy,” “The Great North,” “The Simpsons” (for Seasons 33 and 34)



*Canceled/Ending Series:* “Bless the Harts,” “Filthy Rich,” “Last Man Standing,” “Next,” “Prodigal Son”



*Series Awaiting Decisions:* “9-1-1,” “9-1-1: Lone Star,” “The Moodys,” “The Resident”



*Series That Haven’t Premiered Yet*: “Housebroken”



*Newly Ordered Series: *“The Big Leap,” “The Cleaning Lady,” “Fantasy Island,” “Monarch,” “Our Kind of People,” “Pivoting,” “This Country”, Untitled Dan Harmon Animated Comedy



*CBS*

*Renewed Series:* “Blood & Treasure” (renewed for Season 2 in 2019) “Blue Bloods,” “Bob Hearts Abishola,” “Bull,” “The Equalizer,” “Evil” (renewed for Season 2 in 2019),”FBI,” “FBI: Most Wanted,” “Magnum P.I.,” “NCIS,” “NCIS: Los Angeles,” “The Neighborhood,” “S.W.A.T.,” “Young Sheldon” (renewed for Seasons 5, 6 and 7)



*Canceled/Ending Series:* “MacGyver,” “Mom,” “NCIS: New Orleans”



*Series Awaiting Decisions:* “All Rise,” “B Positive,” “Clarice,” “SEAL Team,” “The Unicorn,” “United States of Al”



*Series That Haven’t Premiered Yet*: N/A



*Newly Ordered Series: *“CSI: Vegas,” “FBI International,” “Ghosts,” “NCIS: Hawaii”



*The CW*

*Renewed Series: *“All American,” “Batwoman,” “Charmed,” “Coroner,” “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” “DC’s Stargirl,” “Dead Pixels,” “Dynasty,” “The Flash,” “In the Dark,” “Kung Fu,” “Legacies,” “Nancy Drew,” “Riverdale,” “Roswell, New Mexico,” “Superman & Lois,” “Two Sentence Horror Stories,” “Walker”



*Canceled/Ending Series*: “Black Lightning,” “Burden of Truth,” “Pandora,” “Supergirl,” “Trickster”



*Series Awaiting Decisions:* “Bulletproof” (U.K. acquisition that is very unlikely to return due to accusations made against star Noel Clarke), “Devils” (Italian acquisition), “The Outpost”



*Series That Haven’t Premiered Yet: *“Republic of Sarah”



*Newly Ordered Series:* “4400“