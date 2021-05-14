Fourth of July fireworks returning to Rehoboth Beach after new CDC mask guidance
The decision to continue with the fireworks display follows the new federal guidance Thursday that vaccinated Americans can go most places without a mask.
Rehoboth Beach City Manager Sharon Lynn said it would be "virtually impossible" to follow public health guidance.