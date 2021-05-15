Kid Reporter Damon Weaver, Who Interviewed Obama At White House, Has Died At 23
Published
Damon Weaver, who was only 11-years-old when he interviewed President Barack Obama at the White House in 2009, has died of natural causes.Full Article
Published
Damon Weaver, who was only 11-years-old when he interviewed President Barack Obama at the White House in 2009, has died of natural causes.Full Article
At the age of ten, Damon Became an internet sensation. In 2009 he got a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Damon got a chance to take..