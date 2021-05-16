Nicki Minaj Opens Up About Death Of Father Robert Maraj After Fatal Long Island Hit-And-Run
Sixty-four-year-old Robert Maraj died in February after he was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street in Mineola.Full Article
Nicki Minaj is opening up about the death of her father for the first time since he was killed in a hit-and-run on Long Island.
The mother of rapper Nicki Minaj filed a $150 million lawsuit against the man accused of killing Minaj's father in a hit-and-run on..
Nicki Minaj has finally opened up about losing her father, Robert Maraj, who was killed in a hit-and-run accident in February.