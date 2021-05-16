Kid reporter who interviewed Obama at White House dies at 23
The student reporter who gained national acclaim when he interviewed President Barack Obama at the White House in 2009 has died of natural causes, his family says.Full Article
Damon Weaver, who interviewed Former President Obama at age 11, passed away on May 1, according to his sister. He was studying...