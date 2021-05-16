Arizona reports 482 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new known deaths
Johns Hopkins University calculates Arizona's seven-day moving average of percent positives at 3.2% as of Sunday, below the 5% benchmark.
As of Sunday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.00%.
As of Saturday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.03%.