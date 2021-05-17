Fully Vaccinated New Yorkers Can Go Mask Free Starting Wednesday, After Cuomo Adopts CDC Guidance
Governor Andrew Cuomo, May 17th 2021
This new guidance coincides with other restrictions lifting in New York state.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday announced that his state will adopt the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC)..
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced updated guidance for large-scale outdoor event venues Wednesday.