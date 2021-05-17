Here's what you need to know about Biden's newly expanded child tax credit
Biden increased child tax credit payments under his American Rescue Plan. Here's the latest on how much you'll get and when you'll get the payments.
According to the IRS, projections say the payments will lift more than 5 million children out of poverty this year, and will cut..
A poverty-fighting measure included in the COVID-19 relief bill passed this year will deliver monthly payments to households..