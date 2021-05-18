An estimated 39 million American families are qualified for monthly payments of a maximum of $300 through the newly expanded child tax credit. Deposits will be made between July and December.Full Article
Child Tax Credit: Families To Start Receiving Monthly Checks on July 15
HNGN0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Child Tax Credit Payments Coming
KCAL 9 CBS LA
Millions of middle and low-income families across the U.S. will soon get monthly cash payments beginning in July. Hermela Aregawi..
More coverage
Child Tax Credit Payments Will Begin Going Out To Families Starting This July
WJZ Baltimore
Child Tax Credit Payments Will Begin Going Out To Families Starting on July 15th.