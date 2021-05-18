Bank of America to boost minimum wage to $25 an hour for its employees by 2025
Published
Bank of America will give its employees another pay bump by 2025, moving the minimum wage to $25 an hour after a raise last year.
Published
Bank of America will give its employees another pay bump by 2025, moving the minimum wage to $25 an hour after a raise last year.
Bank of America is the raising minimum wage for its employees. The bank said it will raise its hourly minimum wage to $25 dollars..
Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan discusses the bank’s plan to raise the hourly minimum wage of its US employees to $25 an hour..