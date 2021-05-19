Gov. Greg Abbott signs 'fetal heartbeat' bill banning most abortions in Texas
Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law a ban on abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which will effectively ban most abortions in Texas.
Jack Fink reports on the Heartbeat Bill.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas would ban abortions after as early as six weeks — before many women even know they are pregnant —..