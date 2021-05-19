Demi Lovato Says They Are Nonbinary, Uses They/Them Pronouns

Demi Lovato announced Wednesday that they are nonbinary and now use they/them pronouns.



In posts across their social media, the pop singer said, “Today is a day I’m so happy to share more of my life with you all- I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary & will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward.”



The singer added, “This has come after a lot of healing & self-reflective work. I’m still learning & coming into myself, & I don’t claim to be an expert or a spokesperson. Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me. I’m doing this for those out there that haven’t been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones. Please keep living in your truths & know I am sending so much love your way.”



The past few months have seen lots of expression and revelations from Lovato, who released “Dancing With the Devil… the Art of Starting Over” in April. Coinciding with that album release was their four-part YouTube Documentary which, among other things, explored what happened in the lead-up to their near-fatal overdose in the summer of 2018.



Lovato revealed at one point that they had three strokes and a heart attack during their subsequent hospitalization, with doctors at one point predicting they had as little as five minutes left to live.



The singer also said earlier this year that they are pansexual.







Every day we wake up, we are given another opportunity & chance to be who we want & wish to be. I’ve spent the majority of my life growing in front of all of you… you’ve seen the good, the bad, & everything in between. pic.twitter.com/HSBcfmNruo



