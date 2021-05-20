US House backs commission on deadly Capitol siege - but it's uncertain it will pass Senate
The US House of Representatives has voted for an independent commission on the violent siege on the Capitol building.Full Article
The House voted Wednesday to create an independent commission on the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, sending the..
Watch VideoHouse Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy said Tuesday that he won’t support a proposal to form an independent,..