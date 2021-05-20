NOAA Predicts Above Normal Atlantic Hurricane Season
The 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season outlook just released by the NOAA's Climate Prediction Center is calling for another above-average hurricane season.Full Article
Last year was a record-breaking year for hurricanes in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico; NOAA released Thursday their predictions..
The forecast calls for 3 to 5 major hurricanes. The agency also said it's revising upwards what counts as the "normal" number of..