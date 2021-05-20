CEO Tim Cook takes the stand: Apple v. Epic Games gets star witness Friday as trial nears close
Published
As the court battle between Apple and 'Fortnite' publisher Epic Games nears an end, Apple CEO Tim Cook is set to be the last witness.
Published
As the court battle between Apple and 'Fortnite' publisher Epic Games nears an end, Apple CEO Tim Cook is set to be the last witness.
Apple CEO Tim Cook will take the witness stand this Friday in a high-stakes courtroom battle over the lucrative commissions the..
The third week of the trial between Epic Games Inc. and Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) will see Apple CEO Tim Cook testify to defend his..