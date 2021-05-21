Israeli-Palestinian ceasefire comes into effect
The ceasefire brings to an end 11 days of bombardment in which more than 240 people have died.Full Article
Cheers and whistles rang out across Gaza City early on Friday as a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas came into effect. (May..
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office has announced a ceasefire to halt an 11-day military operation against Hamas militants..