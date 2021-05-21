Henry Cavill in Early Talks for Chad Stahelski’s ‘Highlander’ Reboot

Henry Cavill is in early talks to star in one of the two lead roles in Chad Stahelski’s “Highlander” reboot, an individual with knowledge of the situation told TheWrap.



Neal H. Moritz and Josh Davis are producing, while Amanda Lewis, Patrick Wachsberger and Gregory Widen will executive produce.



The original 1986 “Highlander” film starred Christopher Lambert, Sean Connery and Clancy Brown, and was directed by Russell Mulcahy. It chronicled the ages-old war between immortal warriors. The film had four sequels and three TV series, including USA’s “Highlander: The Series” starring Adrian Paul.



Cavill was most recently seen in “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” and “Enola Holmes.” His other credits include “Mission: Impossible — Fallout,” “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice,” “The Man from U.N.C.L.E.” and “Man of Steel.”



On the TV side, Cavill stars in Netflix’s fantasy drama series “The Witcher,” and also starred in “The Tudors.” Stahelski most recently served as director and executive producer on “John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum” and “John Wick: Chapter 2,” and was also a second unit director on “Birds of Prey.”



