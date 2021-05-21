Dwayne Johnson to Voice Krypto the Super-Dog in ‘DC League of Super-Pets’

Dwayne Johnson will star as the voice of beloved DC canine Krypto the Super-Dog in “DC League of Super-Pets,” Warner Bros. Pictures announced on Friday.



Johnson and Dany Garcia will also produce via their Seven Bucks banner. The upcoming animated superhero action adventure from writer/director Jared Stern will fly into theaters on May 20, 2022.



The film, from Warner Bros. and Warner Animation Group (WAG), is co-directed by Sam Levine and is the first-ever feature to star Superman’s best friend. Casting for the roster of two- and four-legged heroes and villains in the film is underway and will be announced at a later date.



Patricia Hicks, Jared Stern and, under their Seven Bucks Productions banner, Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia are producing the film. John Requa, Glenn Ficarra and Nicholas Stoller are executive producing. The film is based on characters from DC. Superman was created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster.



Krypto the Super-Dog is not the only superhero project Johnson is doing for the studio, as production is underway on “Black Adam” in which Johnson is also starring and producing.



“Black Adam” tells the tale of one of the predecessors of the DC superhero Shazam, who has appeared in comics as both Shazam’s archenemy and an antihero trying to redeem himself after wrecking devastation across the universe for thousands of years. Pierce Brosnan, Sarah Shahi and Aldis Hodge will also appear in the film, which Johnson promises in a teaser will change “the hierarchy of power in the DC universe.”