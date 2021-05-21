New Idaho Law Calls For Killing 90% of State's Wolves
Published
Twenty-five years after wolves were reintroduced to Idaho, state lawmakers want most of the animals killed, despite different advice from wildlife managers.Full Article
Published
Twenty-five years after wolves were reintroduced to Idaho, state lawmakers want most of the animals killed, despite different advice from wildlife managers.Full Article
A new law authorizes and encourages killing 90% of Idaho's wolf population: about 1,350 animals. That goes against professional..