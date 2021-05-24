‘The View': Meghan McCain Lashes Out at Whoopi for Cutting Her Off to Go to Break

Meghan McCain was particularly fired up for Monday’s episode of “The View.” So much so that Whoopi Goldberg had to cut McCain’s ranting short in order to go to commercial break. And for that, McCain yelled directly at her co-host.



Kicking off the episode’s “Hot Topics” segment, the panel of women discussed the recent anti-Semitic words of Marjorie Taylor Greene, who compared the treatment of people who don’t want to wear masks anymore to the treatment of Jewish people during the Holocaust. While the hosts of “The View” unanimously condemned Greene’s comments, Meghan McCain questioned why they were coming up as a “Hot Topic” this week, when she had tried to discuss recent increases in hate crimes against Jews last week.



“This was all happening last week,” McCain said after listing a slew of reported crimes. “I would love if the energy that is being put on one crazy woman in Congress – and by the way, if she is the face of the Republicans, then the Squad is the face of the Democrats – I would love Democrats to put that same type of energy onto what’s happening on the left, because quite frankly, this is how people get red-pilled.”



McCain then went into a long rant about what she calls “blatant bias in the media” that only focuses on the mistakes of Republicans, rather than on both sides. She added that anti-Semitism is “a huge problem everywhere in this country” trying to launch into another anecdote.



At that point, Whoopi agreed with McCain but had to verbally cut her off to go to a commercial break. Attempting to make that clear, Whoopi indicated that they were going to break, but when they returned, McCain could finish her thoughts.



“Why are you cutting me off?” McCain yelled over her co-host.



“I’m cutting you off because we have to go, Meghan! Why do you think I’m cutting you off?” Whoopi fired back.



Indeed, when the show returned from its commercial break, McCain finished her sentiment, getting heated once more when Whoopi argued that Rep. Ilhan Omar was called out for her own problematic comments in the past, which McCain claimed she hadn’t been.