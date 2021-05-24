Spanish man found dead inside dinosaur sculpture
A Spanish man was found dead inside a papier-mâché dinosaur in a Barcelona suburb, according to multiple reports.Full Article
A Spanish man has been found dead inside a Stegosaurus. The man's tragic death was discovered by a father and son who investigated..
Police say it’s likely the 39-year-old got stuck trying to retrieve his mobile phone after dropping it