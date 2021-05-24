Family Attorney Speaks 1 Year After George Floyd's Killing
Published
NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with the attorney for George Floyd's family, Benjamin Crump, one year after Floyd was killed by police.Full Article
Published
NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with the attorney for George Floyd's family, Benjamin Crump, one year after Floyd was killed by police.Full Article
The attorney who represented the family of George Floyd will discuss the death of a Hopkinton teen.
Eight Democrats and one Republican are vying to become Manhattan’s next district attorney. Whoever wins could transform law..