Teen Graduates From High School And College — In The Same Month!
Published
This pandemic school year Nataly Frias took enough Merced College courses online, to also earn two associates degrees, along with her high school diploma.Full Article
Published
This pandemic school year Nataly Frias took enough Merced College courses online, to also earn two associates degrees, along with her high school diploma.Full Article
All the scores, from all the sports (in action)! Here is the Sports Express Wrap from Friday, April 9, 2021.