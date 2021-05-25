Senate Confirms Brooks-LaSure to Lead Medicare & Medicaid
Published
The vote was 55 to 44, with five Republicans joining Democrats to support her confirmation.Full Article
Published
The vote was 55 to 44, with five Republicans joining Democrats to support her confirmation.Full Article
If you don’t know much about Japan (and neither does Rahm Emanuel, the reported nominee for U.S. ambassador) a few relevant facts..
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate on Tuesday confirmed President Joe Biden’s pick to run U.S. health insurance programs, putting in..