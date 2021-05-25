Watch live: Gov. John Carney provides an update to the Delaware COVID-19 vaccine response
Gov. John Carney gave an update to Delaware's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccine rollout. Watch the press conference live here.
He received the Moderna vaccine.
He received the first dose of the Moderna vaccine at the Dover International Speedway.